PM Anwar lowers expectation of getting clarity in MH370 mystery

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that families of those who went missing onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 should not expect any breakthroughs regarding the matter, Bernama reported on March 16.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously announced that a fresh search could be initiated by Ocean Infinity, a US-based firm specialising in underwater hunts.

The announcement was made days before March 8, which marks a decade since the aircraft vanished with 239 passengers and crew during its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014.

Mr Anwar, speaking to the German Press Agency during his visit to Germany this week, stated that while a decision on the proposal from Ocean Infinity would likely be made in the next few weeks, families should manage their expectations.

“I don’t want to give them a false hope that we can secure an answer,” he said.

He acknowledged the significant costs that may be associated with the operation but reassured that the government is committed to doing everything possible in the pursuit of answers to one of the most perplexing mysteries in aviation history.