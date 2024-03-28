Number of travellers using Johor’s two land checkpoints exceed pre-pandemic levels

JOHOR BAHRU - The number of daily travellers using Johor’s two land checkpoints with Singapore have exceeded the pre-Covid-19 levels, said the Malaysian Immigration Department.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said the average daily travellers at both the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex customs, immigration and quarantine checkpoints currently range from 430,000 to 450,000 users.

“This is a significant increase from the previous 400,000 average daily travellers recorded before Covid-19 a few years ago,” he told a press conference at the state Immigration headquarters on March 27.

He was asked to comment on a March 26 meeting with Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who met Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and top officials from the state government and federal agencies to discuss operations at the two land checkpoints.

Mr Baharuddin, who was part of the audience, said the Regent was concerned about the situation as the two land checkpoints are dubbed the busiest in the world.

“I have instructed my team to come up with the best formula and methods to address the traffic situation there as the Causeway and Second Link checkpoints also contribute to the nation’s economy,” he said.

Mr Baharuddin said the rise in travellers was also seen during the Chinese New Year period.

“On the first two days of the festive period this year, about 400,000 travellers went through the two checkpoints compared with 370,000 to 380,000 travellers during the same period last year,” he added.

Each day, hundreds of thousands of people commute across the border via motorcycle, bus and private vehicles to work in Singapore. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK