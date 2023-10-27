Commuters call for smoother clearance, better facilities at Johor Bahru’s Causeway checkpoint

JOHOR BAHRU - Commuters who frequently use the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru want more autogate lanes and toilets to make their trip across the Causeway smoother and more comfortable.

Mr Hang Hui Sek, who travels to and from Singapore daily by bus, said increasing the number of autogate lanes would ease congestion at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ Complex.

Those travelling by bus are required to go through immigration clearance on foot before walking to the bus depot located within the CIQ Complex.

“The CIQ currently offers travellers the option of using the autogate entry system or counters for manual passport checks. Both areas are usually packed with long lines due to the large number of daily travellers,” said Mr Hang.

The 41-year-old, who works as a van driver, hopes the recent Budget 2024 allocation could be used to add more autogate facilities as this would ease staffing issues faced by the Immigration Department.

“The whole process will become more efficient as only a handful of department staff have to be stationed at the autogates to assist travellers who face issues with their passport clearance,” he added.

Mr Hang also hopes to see the border checkpoint go fully automated, much like what has been done at the Singapore checkpoint, which has allowed travellers to pass through the immigration clearance area within 15 minutes.

During the tabling of Budget 2024, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will set up a single border agency and allocate RM20 million (S$5.7 million) for maintenance and repair as well as acquire assets at all international borders of the country.

Another commuter, Ms S. Meena, 29, said having autogate facilities at BSI was also on her wish list.

Such facilities would complement recent improvements that have been made to the CIQ Complex, following Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s frequent visits to address the traffic congestion there, said the factory worker.

Ms Meena said: “Since his active involvement, there has been significant improvement in the traffic congestion and travel time.

“Previously, it took me more than one hour to pass through immigration but now, it has been cut down by half. Hopefully, the travel time can be further reduced with additional autogates.”

Ms Meena, who leaves Johor Bahru at 5am to get work by 8am in Singapore, added: “Now that the CIQ has started testing contra-flow lanes during peak hours, it has further improved the traffic situation at the CIQ, where buses can also pass through quicker.”

She also suggested putting up clearer signboards to guide vehicles along the contra-lanes once they become a permanent fixture after the dry-run period.

Mr Khairul Mohd Ali, who is self-employed and frequently drives to Singapore to visit his relatives, said the CIQ Complex should have toilets that are more accessible for children and the elderly.

“Currently, they have to walk a distance and use stairs to get to the toilet from the immigration clearance area for vehicles.

“Because of the inconvenience, I usually hold it in until after passing the Singapore immigration checkpoint across the border, as (the) toilet (there) is located on the ground floor of the building, with parking spots provided.

“I hope our CIQ can also have accessible toilet facilities for travellers, as young kids and the elderly might need to answer nature’s call more often,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK