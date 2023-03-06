No respite for Malaysian flood victims, numbers climb to 53,000

There is no respite for flood-weary folks in Johor, Pahang and Melaka as the number of evacuees continued to climb to over 53,000.

Johor is bearing the brunt of the floods as continuous pelting rain since early last week saw 49,500 people from 14,200 families seeking shelter at 270 temporary relief centres as at 8am Monday.

Water levels of 14 rivers in seven districts breached the dangerous mark while 44 roads in eight districts including Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Mersing are currently closed for all vehicles due to the floods.

Authorities and volunteers have been working around the clock to assist flood victims, including the Sultan of Johor who dispatched three high-powered airboats to be used for food relief works.

Johor Prince Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim piloted one of the boats on Sunday to deliver food supplies to some flood victims.