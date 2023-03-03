Flooding worsens in four Malaysian states, Johor still worst hit

Flooding in four Malaysian states have worsened, with more than 36,000 people evacuated to 266 temporary relief centres, and there is no let up to the current wet weather.

Police said 369 police officers have been deployed to assist in flood relief operations in states affected by the floods.

Johor continues to be the worst hit state with all 10 districts still flooded. The number of evacuees has risen to 32,700 as at 12pm Friday, all of whom are housed in 218 relief centres.

Segamat is the worst hit district in Johor, followed by Kluang, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi and Muar.

The floods have resulted in three deaths in the state, two in Segamat and one in Kluang districts.

The victims in Segamat have been identified as Ms Lee Amo Yee, 78, and Mr Tan Sue Ke, 74, who were found trapped inside their homes by their family members on Thursday.

Segamat police officer Ahmad Zamry said the water level rose suddenly on Wednesday, reaching the roof level of the victims’ homes.

On Wednesday, another man was found also dead inside a car, believed to have been swept away by floodwater in in Kluang.

Segamat OCPD Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said a rescue team carried out a search in the area after receiving information from their children.

Humanitarian organisation Mercy Malaysia said it has deployed a mobile clinic in Kluang and distributed 500 hygiene kits to flood victims in the state.

On Thursday, deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi announced a RM10 million (S$3 million) allocation to help flood victims in the state.

In thanking Zahid, Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he was grateful for the immediate allocation.

“This will ensure all temporary relief centres have an adequate supply of essential items as the number of victims displaced due to the floods is increasing,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The neighbouring state of Pahang is the second-worst affected state, recording 2,000 victims being placed at 30 relief centres.

In Negeri Sembilan, 1,000 victims from 300 families are housed at 12 relief centres as at 8am Friday, while the number of victims in Melaka have increased to 140 from 80 previously.

In Sarawak, the number of victims remained unchanged at 43 people while in Sabah, the authorities have closed its sole relief centre as floods receded and the victims went home.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in its latest advisory has said that continuous rain at “alert” and “severe” levels is expected in Johor and three other states – Pahang, Terengganu and Sarawak – until Saturday.