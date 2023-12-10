No ‘puppet king’: Sultan of Johor set to voice his views as Malaysia’s next monarch

JOHOR BAHRU – Malaysia’s next king wants to revive the high-speed rail (HSR) link project with Singapore that has been put on the back-burner, one of many intended changes that will test the limits of his powers when he is installed as monarch at the end of January.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Nov 23, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the ruler of Johor, said the HSR between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore should also be aligned such that the border crossing is via Forest City, the troubled property development on reclaimed islands in the southern Malaysian state.