Najib's son Nazifuddin ordered to pay $12m in tax arrears by Malaysian court

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former prime minister Najib Razak's Mohd Nazifuddin has been ordered by the High Court to pay RM37.6 million (S$12.2 million) in tax arrears from between 2011 and 2017 to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

"I find the plaintiff (IRB) had proven its claim, clear and obvious, and the defendant had no merits in his (statement of) defence," Justice Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim said Monday (July 6).

The judge said that although the defendant must pay the amount to IRB, also known by its Malay acronym LHDN, he could still challenge the tax assessment and file for a judicial review.

The IRB had via the government filed the suit against Mr Nazifuddin on July 24 last year over the outstanding taxes he owed.

It is also seeking interest of 5 per cent per annum from the day of judgment until the sum is fulfilled, as well as costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Justice Ahmad Zaidi on Monday awarded the IRB RM10,000 in costs.

Mr Nazifuddin's lawyer, Mr Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, told reporters that they would be filing for an appeal and a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal.