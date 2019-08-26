Malaysia's taxman files for S$3.4m in unpaid taxes against daughter of former PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is seeking RM10.3 million (S$3.4 million) in unpaid income taxes from Nooryana Najwa Najib, the daughter of former prime minister Najib Razak.

According to national news agency Bernama, the IRB filed the claim against Ms Nooryana, 31, at the Shah Alam High Court on July 24.

In its statement of claim, the tax authority alleged that Ms Nooryana had failed to declare her income for the years from 2011 to 2017.

It said an additional penalty of 10 per cent was imposed when she failed to pay her taxes for those years 30 days after a tax assessment notice was issued in March 2019. Another 5 per cent penalty was added when she failed to pay up 60 days after the assessment was issued.

The matter is set for case management on Sept 12.

The Barisan Nasional coalition led by Datuk Seri Najib lost the general election in May 2018. He has since been investigated for and charged with dozens of criminal charges for corruption and money-laundering relating to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The IRB has also gone after Mr Najib for unpaid taxes of RM1.69 billion for the years 2011 to 2017, and filed a RM37.6 million tax claim against his son Mohd Nazifuddin for the same period, Bernama reported.