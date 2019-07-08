Najib's 1MDB trial to start on Aug 19 after High Court rejects A-G's postponement application

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The corruption trial of former prime minister Najib Razak involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) will start on Aug 19 after the High Court rejected an application by the prosecution to postpone the trial.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the ruling during a mention on Monday (July 8) morning.

This is the third time the prosecution had asked to postpone the 1MDB hearing dates to make way for Najib's SRC International trial, which is currently ongoing at a separate court.

Najib is facing 25 corruption charges in September last year involving RM2.28 billion (S$750 million), allegedly from 1MDB funds.