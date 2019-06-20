Key Malaysian witness called in 1MDB-linked trial of ex-premier Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR - A key witness in a trial involving former premier Najib Razak was called to the stand on Thursday (June 20), Malaysiakini online news reported.

Mr Suboh Md Yassin, 68, was formerly non-executive director of SRC International, a former subsidiary scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He reportedly fled Malaysia in 2015 but returned in June 2018 under the government's witness protection programme, previous news reports have said.

Najib is facing seven charges in the High Court for criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power, in the transfer of RM42 million (S$13.8 million) of SRC funds into his private bank accounts.

Mr Suboh was also director at SRC's subsidiary Gandingan Mentari.

Malaysiakini online news reported that the court heard in the last few weeks how Gandingan Mentari transferred millions of ringgit to a company called Ihsan Perdana, which in turn moved some of the funds to AmBank Islamic Bank accounts held by Najib.

Mr Suboh was, thus, expected to shed light on why and how the money had been transferred into Najib's accounts.

Mr Suboh's name had been raised by several witnesses during the closely watched trial, the first time that a former Malaysian prime minister had been charged in court.

Related Story Read more stories on the 1MDB saga

Several witnesses told the court during the trial that some of the SRC funds in Najib's accounts were used for renovations at his Kuala Lumpur home.

Two companies were among 15 recipients of cheques totalling over RM10.77 million issued under two AmIslamic Bank accounts registered under Najib's name.

An interior design firm employee said in April that he received a RM100,000 cheque for installing a sink, kitchen cabinets and a storeroom with two clothing racks in 2014 at Najib's house. The firm also repaired a police sentry unit.

A plumber said the company received a RM56,500 cheque after building a water tank and adding a pump to resolve plumbing issues, as Najib's house was on a hill.

Separately, a bank official testified in April that bank accounts linked to Najib and SRC had issued cheques worth RM30 million to several recipients, including state branches of Najib's Umno party.

And meanwhile, this week, the court heard how SRC borrowed RM4.15 billion from Malaysian pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), which the federal government is now paying. Half of the funds were transferred abroad, a witness had testified.

KWAP moved its funds to SRC - the pension fund's largest ever loan - in 2011 after getting two guarantee letters from Najib, who was also finance minister at that time, and from then second finance minister Husni Hanadzlah.

Najib is also facing other charges linked to 1MDB, with the cases expected to be heard from mid-August.