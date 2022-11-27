Covid-19 disruptions, an uncertain economy: Gen Z really does have it harder than millennials

UNITED STATES – Every generation thinks it has it harder than anyone else, but Generation Z – the young people who are now graduating from college and entering the labour market – may actually have a point.

A few months ago, I saw a tweet from a professor who wrote that when he taught in Lebanon at the American University of Beirut, one of his students complained that her parents “have no idea how complicated and stressful the world has become”.

When he pointed out that her parents had lived through the Lebanese Civil War, she said: “Yeah, but we have like the Internet and stuff.”

It sounds absurd, but Gen Z actually does have it harder than previous generations – even if not on a par with a violent civil war. Their college and high school lives were rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic and, now, just as they are trying to get their careers going, they are entering an uncertain economy where a recession is likely.

Both of these experiences can have a lasting impact. Graduating during a recession can mean lower earnings for decades. And a Covid-19-dominated college term robbed them of important socialisation and the chance to learn how to manage their time and interact with adults.

Thriving in today’s economy is still possible, but to do so, young people are going to need to let go of the idea that they have been taught from birth that the world is unforgiving and allows no room for mistakes.

It is understandable why they feel that way. Everything people do is captured for prosperity on social media and judged in real time by their peers.

The economy itself feels much more high stakes, with a tiered system driven by a few successful companies that pay people very well and provide a good professional network. So if you do not get on that train early, go to the right school, get a job at the right company, you are doomed to a lacklustre career.

Each generation seems more anxious and pressured than the last. One survey found half of respondents between ages 24 and 39 (millennials) had left work roles at least partly for mental health reasons, and that rose to 75 per cent for people between ages 18 and 24, compared with 20 per cent of the general population. Other surveys also show fear of failure and high rates of anxiety.

But the idea that you cannot fail at anything if you want to be successful is a damaging myth. The world still does offer second, third and even fifth chances, and, in fact, the more risks you take, the more you learn and the more likely you are to succeed.

Vassar College psychology professor Abigail Baird explained that taking risks as a teenager is an important part of brain development. Testing limits and experiencing setbacks trains your brain to cope with risks and bad outcomes when you get older. If you miss out on this experience, taking risks will be harder as you age.

But as more Gen Zers join the work force in the coming years, they can still thrive if they can let go of the idea that they might never recover from early mistakes. People do not say it enough, but your first job is not your destiny. And even if a looming recession makes it harder to find your dream job, economic slowdowns can also be a time of new entrepreneurship and reorganisation.

People often hear terrifying statistics about people who are underemployed (and underpaid), or recent college graduates who are forced to take jobs that do not even require a degree.

But those early-stage anecdotes do not capture the fact that graduates tend to have better overall career trajectories. They eventually end up in a better job or advance much faster in the job they have. They also have much lower rates of unemployment, even in a recession.

Careers are the product of a lifetime of experience, and as long as you are learning something, any job is worthwhile. When you stop learning, rather than mentally checking out on the job, just move on.