Melaka Floating Market’s opening delayed due to shortage of vendors

The Melaka Floating Market, slated to open in February, is facing delays again due to a shortage of interested vendors, reported Malaysia news agency Bernama.

The opening of the new tourist attraction was initially delayed to April, according to Malaysian media.

It is now pushed to June in the hope that all its 30 sampans, or rowboats, will be taken up first, acting chief executive of the Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation (PPSPM) Khairunnisa Ibno Masooda told reporters at an event in Melaka on May 5.

Only 10 food, beverage and souvenir vendors have reserved their spots so far, she said.

“We are still open to business opportunities, as there are 20 vacancies available... We aim to have all vacancies filled by June at the latest, before the official launch by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh,” she added.

The onshore Windmill Pink Market, which sits next to the floating market, started operations after a soft launch in April.

Ms Khairunnisa said only 55 vendors are running their food, drink and game stalls out of some 100 bright pink tents there, Bernama reported.

“We are actively attracting more vendors to participate in the floating market and the Windmill Pink Market,” she said.

Plans to improve the attraction, located near the end of Melaka River Cruise Jetty Taman Rempah, are under way, she added.

For instance, more lights are being installed around the Melaka River and near the sampan sites, and a restaurant is slated to open in September.

Melaka’s irrigation and drainage department is also planning the construction of a bridge over the river at the floating market section to ease the flow of visitors, reported Bernama.

The floating market is among Melaka’s latest projects to boost tourism during the Visit Melaka Year in 2024.

In 2023, PPSPM said it will “take a different approach from floating markets in other places by selling Melaka products and dry food”, reported The Malaysian Reserve.

Other South-east Asian countries that are famous for their floating markets include Thailand and Vietnam.

The new tourist attraction is expected to create about 500 jobs, Sin Chew Daily reported in March, quoting MP for Kota Laksamana Low Chee Leong.

The Melaka state government aims to draw around a million tourists from China, who will stay for at least three nights in Melaka this year, Malay Mail reported.