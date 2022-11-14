Streetwise: Three-day Melaka road trip itinerary with money-saving tips and hidden gems

If you enjoy shopping, there are plenty of trinkets to buy. Pick up ceramics from The Clay House (str.sg/wjyG), which also runs pottery classes.

You can also stop by Mamee Jonker House (mameejonkerhouse.com), a concept store that showcases the well-loved noodle snack. The first Mamee factory was founded in Melaka in 1971 and the brand’s shaggy blue mascot has become the city’s unofficial icon. Families will enjoy the Noodle Doodle activity (RM15), where you can design your own cup noodles and watch it being made on a conveyor belt.

Head to liquor store Sin Hiap Hin (5 Kampung Jawa) before it gets dark – unlike most bars, this one keeps to office hours. The family-run joint dates back to the 1920s and serves an array of traditional liquor.

Try Malaysian-made rice wine in flavours such as rose, lychee, pandan and coffee, all of them fragrant and strong. Shots are sold in pairs for RM10 and you can top them up with ice or add a splash of tonic water for a refreshing cocktail.

Across the street, craft cocktail bar Budi (facebook.com/BUDI.Melaka) also opens early. Located above coffee roaster and cafe Sin See Tai, drinks at the speakeasy-style bar are bold and imaginative.

The vegetable-forward menu recasts unpopular veggies such as bitter gourd and eggplant as cocktails. Sounds insane? Founder Phua Tai Yong admits that some drinks are polarising.

But my group of four picks the velvety smooth Terung (RM50) as our favourite. With charred eggplant, dark rum, pandan and egg white, and garnished with smoky-sweet housemade eggplant chips, it goes down dangerously easy.

Another surprise is the Lada (RM55), which includes roasted red peppers, tequila and chilli liqueur. It is far mellower than one would expect a tequila cocktail to be.

If you have time for only one Peranakan meal in Melaka, have it at Peranakan Mansion (108 Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock), where the shophouse’s opulent interiors are reminiscent of the mahjong scene in the 2018 movie, Crazy Rich Asians.

We meet the head chef, who, in old-school Peranakan fashion, waves away our choices (“You can get chicken curry anywhere, no need to have it here”) and instead puts together a menu of the restaurant’s specialities.

His selection is spot-on. Get the chilli garam pork (RM28), sambal sotong (RM35), eggplant with shrimp paste (RM18), assam fish (RM85) and pai tee (RM15) – you will not be disappointed. Our meal for four, including tea and dessert, comes to $87, a steal for the quality and setting.

Pro tip: The roads in the Melaka city centre are narrow and parking is scarce. Leave your car at the hotel and book a Grab ride instead, especially if you are planning to drink. Short hops within the city cost between RM7 and RM10.

Day three: Batu Pahat stopover

Start your day with a sweet Melaka breakfast. The Daily Fix Cafe (facebook.com/thedailyfixcafe) is known for its pancakes and draws a queue even before it opens.

If you have time to spare, explore Melaka over two days at a more leisurely pace. Make the time to meander and be surprised. You may, for instance, befriend a pair of pet tortoises that their owners take for regular walks. Or stop for ondeh-ondeh, made fresh along the street and bursting with liquid gula melaka.

Otherwise, do the two-hour drive to Batu Pahat and have lunch at Daddy Village (daddyvillage.com.my), a home-style family-run restaurant. Order the steamed otah (RM15), nasi lemak with blue pea rice (RM10) and kerabu ikan bilis fruit salad (RM18).

A few doors down, the egg tarts (RM3) at Amore Bakery are fragrant and buttery. But skip the breads, which are dense in texture and thin on fillings compared with those from popular Malaysian chain Lavender.

Make one last pit stop to shop at Johor Premium Outlets (str.sg/wjyg), about 45 minutes from Woodlands Checkpoint. With palm trees and open plazas like the ones in North America, it feels a world away.

Do not miss athleisure brand Lululemon, which offers discounts of 20 to 40 per cent at its outlet. Unlike the sales rack in many Singapore stores, there is a good selection of sizes and colours.

Or pick up bags and pouches from American designer brand Kate Spade – there are discounts of 45 to 65 per cent depending on the number of items purchased.

One last perk of a road trip? You do not need to be concerned about baggage limits. Just load up your car boot, and make the journey home.

Pro tip: One advantage of renting a Malaysian-registered car is subsidised petrol prices. During our trip, FuelSave 95 at Shell cost an estimated RM2.05 a litre while V-Power 97, available to foreign-registered vehicles, cost RM3.95 a litre. Fill up the tank before returning your rental car to avoid hefty fuel surcharges.

Travel tips

Stock up on hand sanitiser, wet wipes and tissues for the journey. When you pick up your rental car, wipe down high-touch points such as the steering wheel, gearstick, hand brake and door handles.

You will need a Touch ‘n Go card to pay for tolls, though these cards, typically sold at petrol kiosks in Malaysia, are in short supply. They usually cost between $3 and $10 depending on where they are purchased, though resellers on online platforms Shopee and Carousell are now asking for $22 to $40 a card. Alternatively, borrow one from a friend, and check that it is still valid before your trip.

Download offline maps for navigation in case mobile data is patchy along the road. Go to str.sg/wjyM for instructions.

If you do not wish to drive, hire a private car and driver who can take you to and around Malaysia. A one-way transfer from Singapore to Melaka starts at $400 (str.sg/wjyQ) and you can top up for a half- or full-day rental within Malaysia.