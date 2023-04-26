Man seen abducted in Kedah in viral video found safe, say Malaysia cops

ALOR SETAR - The 28-year-old man who was abducted in broad daylight in Alor Setar, Kedah has been found safe, said the police in Malaysia.

Kota Setar police assistant commissioner Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said that while the man has been found, the motive behind the abduction has yet to be determined.

“We have arrested three more people connected to the abduction, making it four people arrested for now,” said Mr Ahmad Shukri.

“We arrested two men and a woman on Tuesday evening between 7pm and 9pm at three different locations; Changlun, Jitra and Alor Setar,” he added in a statement on Wednesday.

The police had arrested a 43-year-old man on Tuesday morning connected to the case.

Mr Ahmad Shukri said the suspects are aged between 39 and 43 and added that three of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

“They will be remanded for six days pending the investigation,” he said.

A video of a man being carried and shoved into a car by five others went viral on Tuesday with police then classifying it as an abduction.

The 41sec video shows the man shouting as he is being bundled into the back seat of a car, with people hitting him to force him to stay put.

The police said the incident took place at around 6.30pm on Monday in front of a hotel in Shahab Perdana, Alor Setar.

The victim’s father filed a police report after being informed of the incident and watching the video, and the case is being investigated under suspected abduction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK