Man abducted in Kedah, video of incident goes viral

ALOR SETAR, Kedah – A video of a man being carried and shoved into a car by five others has gone viral, with the police classifying the incident as an abduction.

The 41s video shows the man shouting as he is being bundled into the back seat of the car.

The apparent abductors are also seen hitting the victim to force him to stay put.

The person recording the incident from a few metres away is heard yelling at them. Although the kidnappers turn to look, they eventually drive away.

Kota Setar police chief Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said that the incident took place at around 6.30pm local time on Monday in front of a hotel in Shahab Perdana.

He said the victim’s parent, who was at home at the time of the incident, received information that he had been kidnapped by several men and a woman.

“The parent then rushed to the scene and was shown the video. A police report has been lodged, and we are investigating,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ahmad Shukri said that there were five suspects involved in the incident, consisting of four men and one woman.

He added that they had arrested a 46-year-old man who is one of the suspects on Tuesday morning and are trying to identify the rest.

“We have not discovered the motive behind the abduction and are still investigating the case,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 362 of the Penal Code for abduction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK