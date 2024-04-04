Man in Malaysia dies after being stabbed during sex, girlfriend arrested

KOTA BHARU – A woman believed to have stabbed her lover while they were having sexual intercourse has been arrested in Kuala Krai, Malaysia.

The 28-year-old suspect is said to have stabbed the victim three times in his abdomen with a vegetable knife.

The police received word on April 1, at around 6.30pm, that a man had been found unconscious in a public toilet in Dataran Lemang, Manek Urai in Kuala Krai, said Kelantan police chief Comm Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

“Initial investigations found that the 45-year-old victim had stab wounds on the abdomen but no trace of blood was found at the scene,” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying on April 3.

“Further checks showed the victim was a suspect in a wrongful confinement case against a woman under Section 342 of the Penal Code,” he added.

According to Comm Muhamad Zaki, the victim took the suspect, believed to be his girlfriend, from Sungai Tong in Setiu, Terengganu, to several places in the Kuala Krai district on March 28.

Subsequently, the suspect managed to free herself from the victim’s clutches, after which the man fled.

Comm Muhamad Zaki said the man’s body was taken to Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra for a post-mortem.

The knife had penetrated the victim’s large intestine and he did not receive early treatment, which led to a serious infection.

“The victim has several criminal and drug offences on his record. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” Comm Muhamad Zaki added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK