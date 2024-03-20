Man in Malaysia fatally stabbed for drinking orange juice co-worker wanted to break fast with

SHAH ALAM - A foreign labourer in Malaysia was stabbed to death after drinking orange juice that was meant for his co-worker to buka puasa, or break fast, with.

Shah Alam police chief Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred at around 7.20pm on March 19.

“A man called to inform us about the incident which occurred at a factory workers’ hostel at Section 36, Shah Alam.

“We went to the scene and found a 49-year-old Bangladeshi man died at the scene,” he said in a statement on March 20.

He said checks revealed that the victim was staying with a 51-year-old Pakistani man in a shipping container converted into a workers hostel.

“Our investigations revealed that the victim had drank orange juice that was supposed to be for the Pakistani man to break fast with.

“This enraged the man and he used a kitchen knife to stab the victim multiple times,” he said, adding that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

He said they also recovered a knife which was believed to have been used in the incident.

The suspect has been detained while murder investigations are ongoing. He faces the death penalty.