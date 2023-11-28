Man held for offering $1.4m bounty to assassinate Malaysia’s PM Anwar and Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR - A 34-year-old man has been detained for threatening Malaysia’s Prime Minister via social media.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the man was detained on Nov 28 for allegedly uploading a video on TikTok offering a RM5million (S$1.4 million) reward to assassinate the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

“He was detained at Jalan Padang Tembak, Kota Baru.

“He has been remanded until Dec 1 and we are investigating under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a 37-year-old man for insulting the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on social media.

Mr Razarudin said the suspect was detained in Kota Baru, Kelantan, for allegedly uploading a commentary with the potential to incite anger and insult to any ruler.

“He has been remanded until Nov 30.

“We are investigating under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement on Nov 28.

Both cases are being investigated by Bukit Aman CID’s Special Investigation Unit, Mr Razarudin said.

“We advise the public not to speculate on the ongoing cases as it could jeopardise the investigation.

“We also remind the people to be aware and mindful of sensitive issues on social media, especially issues that could disrupt public order and safety,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK