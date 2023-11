NEW DELHI - The US says it is treating an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil with “utmost seriousness”, two months after Canada publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of another Sikh secessionist there, triggering a massive diplomatic row.

The US’ public comments came on Nov 22, the same day an article in the British newspaper Financial Times, quoting unnamed persons, revealed a thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.