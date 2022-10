KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's biggest federal budget could double up as an election manifesto for the longest-ruling party Umno, as it aims to retain federal power outright after a shock defeat in the 2018 general election.

Analysts said that the RM371.6 billion (S$114.3 billion) budget unveiled on Friday, if passed by Parliament, could be used by the ruling party to appease lower-income groups that form a major bulk of the electorate.