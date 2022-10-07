Malaysia trims fat in Budget 2023 despite election year

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to trim spending next year despite a crucial general election due by September, after deeply increasing its debt burden to rescue the economy hit by Covid-19 shutdowns.

The deficit in 2023 will ease to 5.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), largely due to cuts in a subsidy bill that ballooned this year to an expected record of RM77.7 billion (S$23.9 billion).

The shortfall in 2022 is expected to come in at 5.8 per cent of GDP instead of the budgeted 6 per cent.

Blanket subsidies for consumption of items such as vehicle fuel, electricity, cooking oil and chicken benefit richer consumers instead of poorer Malaysians.

The Finance Ministry (MOF) is ready to roll out targeted subsidies - especially for electricity and pump fuel - targeted at poorer Malaysians from Jan 1, but such a switch will require Cabinet approval.

Based on projections by the ministry, the change will save the Treasury at least RM15 billion to fund other populist measures that include additional grants for healthcare and education, as well as building new highways in East Malaysia.

"To be very honest, it is not sustainable to continue to have this kind of subsidy in our budget. It's not necessarily an election budget. If the expectation is a windfall for the public, then no," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said on Thursday in a media briefing.

"It's a responsible budget. It is still expansionary but just the subsidy (is less). There's RM20 billion more on development expenditure."

Although Budget 2023 at RM371.6 billion is the largest ever, surpassing the RM332.1 billion allocated last year, it is in fact lower than the revised estimate of RM384.7billion to be spent in 2022.

Nonetheless, 2023 will see a whopping RM95 billion channelled to development expenditure, made possible in part by trimming operating costs to RM272.3 billion from the RM284.7 billion in 2022.

This year's lower deficit is largely due to higher fossil fuel-related revenue - state oil giant Petronas doubled its dividend to a whopping RM50 billion - and a better than expected economic growth.

A range of 6.5 to 7.0 per cent has been set for GDP growth - taking into account uncertainty from a sooner than expected deceleration of the global economy in the final quarter of this year - surpassing the 5.5 to 6.5 per cent target set during Budget 2022.

According to Budget 2023, growth will moderate to 4.0 to 5.0 per cent next year as global headwinds continue to strengthen. With the economy now back above 2019 levels following the pandemic contraction, there is no longer a low-base effect.

Malaysia's deficit surged beyond 6 per cent in 2020 and last year as the government spent to soften the blow from Covid-19. Borrowings - over RM100 billion in 2021 - pushed the country's debt to over RM1 trillion this year from less than RM800 billion before the pandemic.

Debt service charges - which exclude payment of principal - has correspondingly surged to RM43.1 billion in 2022 from RM32.9 billion in 2019, with next year's RM46.1 billion bill expected to swallow nearly 17 per cent of revenue.

Despite this, the government will not extend the Prosperity Tax on windfall profits that it introduced for 2022, nor revive the broader goods and service tax which was replaced in 2018 with the current sales and services tax.