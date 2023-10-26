Malaysian woman opens up about marrying brother of late fiance, who died in accident months ago

A Malaysian woman married the elder brother of her late fiance less than four months after the latter drowned in an accident.

Ms Nur Malina Mohd Rozani, 24, was devastated when her fiance, Mr Shahrizuan Shukri, 28, drowned in a river in the east coast state of Kelantan on May 25, a month before they were supposed to tie the knot.

Mr Shahrizuan’s parents then proposed that the kindergarten teacher marry their elder son, Mr Shahron Shukri, 32.

Both Ms Nur Malina and Mr Shahron agreed, and held their big day on Sept 8.

Ms Nur Malina opened up to Malay daily Harian Metro about her marriage.

“My story with my husband can be described as fate. A beautiful journey of love because everything is in accordance to Allah’s will and it happened so quickly,” she said.

“It was an unexpected match and it was (unexpected) we met this way.”

She said her in-laws love her very much and do not want her to be alone, so they decided to matchmake her with their only unmarried son, Mr Shahron.

Ms Nur Malina said she got to know Mr Shahron well after Mr Shahrizuan’s death. Before the accident, she knew him only by name.

“It is true, Allah is the best planner. Among all the siblings, my husband is the only one who resembles my late fiance in looks... Their names also sound similar,” she said.

Despite their similarities, Ms Nur Malina said she loves her husband for who he is.

“I do not want to live my life with my husband but still see my late fiance’s face. I accept him (Shahron) as he is and that this is all Allah’s plan.”

She added: “I feel content, peaceful, and everything is good. My memories with my late fiance are gone and now my life is with my beloved husband.”

She had posted a TikTok video of her marriage, which shows Mr Shahron wiping away his tears moments from the couple’s solemnisation ceremony.