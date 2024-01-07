Malaysian woman buys tickets for all seats in a cinema, claims she’s an introvert

A Malaysian woman bought tickets for all the seats in a cinema hall to avoid a crowd.

Influencer Eriyca Baiduri posted a video of herself in an undisclosed empty cinema hall on video-sharing platform TikTok on Jan 3. Ms Eriyca, who runs a beauty brand, is seen munching on popcorn, wearing spectacles.

“We are the introverted type! So we bought all the seats,” she said in her caption. She did not name the movie she was watching.

The video shows there are about 10 rows of seats in the hall, with each row consisting of 16 seats. A check shows that ticket prices average between RM11 (S$3.15) and RM35 for movies, so the exercise could potentially have cost her any amount between RM1,760 and RM5,600.

The TikTok video has garnered about 60,000 views and 280 comments so far.