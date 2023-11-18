Malaysian who walked 159km from Selangor to Melaka ‘wanted to do something exceptional’

SELANGOR – X user Manu Ram’s social media posts have gone viral because of a thread he posted about how he walked from his home in Damansara Utama, Selangor, to the A’Famosa fortress in Melaka.

Mr Manu, who also goes by the user names Menara Kajang or @r00dran on the social media platform, posted the thread on Nov 15 to tell others about his 159km-long journey through photos and short videos he shot along the way.

In an interview with LifestyleTech, Mr Manu talked about why he decided to make the journey.

“The short answer is, I was tired of being average, so I wanted to do something exceptional. The long answer is, there were other factors too. I’m in between jobs and have been applying for two to three hundred places, going through so many different interviews,” he said.

“But nothing was clicking – I felt really trapped, demotivated and worthless, almost.

“So I thought of something that I can do on my own that gives me a sense of accomplishment, something (about which) everyone would think ‘this is crazy’, but I genuinely feel like I can do.

“Then the idea just came to me, and I thought ‘hey, let’s just walk to Melaka’. Forty-eight hours later I set out on my walk with a T-shirt, jeans and a laptop bag.”

Mr Manu had not undergone any sort of training beforehand, describing himself as “just a dude who wanted to see what he could achieve and how far he could go”.

His thread on Twitter chronicling his journey now has more than 2.1 million views.