Letter From Taipei

‘No regrets’: Taiwanese travel around the whole island, even on foot, in rite of passage

Yip Wai Yee
Taiwan Correspondent
Ms Hung Li-ping and her daughters in the middle of their huandao journey by foot, which they hope to complete by the end of the year. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HUNG LI-PING
Updated
8 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TAIPEI – Moments after leaving their home for a two-week hike along Taiwan’s western coastline, Ms Hung Li-ping and her daughters were stopped by a stranger.

The young man had passed them on his scooter but turned back to speak to them.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top