Malaysian trainee pilot rushed to hospital after plane skids off runway during landing

MELAKA - A 23-year-old female trainee pilot was rushed to hospital after an aircraft she was handling skidded off the runway while landing at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam.

Melaka Tengah assistant police commissioner Christopher Patit said the Piper-28 aircraft, operated by International Aero Training Academy, went out of control before skidding, and stopped nose down on the runway at 12.16pm on Friday.

He said the trainee pilot experienced chest pains due to the impact of the emergency landing and was rushed to Melaka Hospital. She has not been identified.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Mr Patit said the runway was cleared by airport authorities by 12.50pm when the damaged aircraft was removed.

He said the police have not received any report over the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK