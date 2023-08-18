Malaysian trainee pilot rushed to hospital after plane skids off runway during landing

The trainee pilot, who experienced pain in her chest due to the impact of the landing, was rushed to Melaka Hospital. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

MELAKA - A 23-year-old female trainee pilot was rushed to hospital after an aircraft she was handling skidded off the runway while landing at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam.

Melaka Tengah assistant police commissioner Christopher Patit said the Piper-28 aircraft, operated by International Aero Training Academy, went out of control before skidding, and stopped nose down on the runway at 12.16pm on Friday.

He said the trainee pilot experienced chest pains due to the impact of the emergency landing and was rushed to Melaka Hospital. She has not been identified.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Mr Patit said the runway was cleared by airport authorities by 12.50pm when the damaged aircraft was removed.

He said the police have not received any report over the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Brazil dad in tragic plane crash seen swigging beer bottle as 11-year-old son flies aircraft
2 pilots killed in Philippine Air Force training plane crash west of Manila

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top