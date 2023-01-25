2 pilots killed in Philippine Air Force training plane crash west of Manila

MANILA – Two pilots were killed after a Philippine Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning on farmland in Pilar town, Bataan, a province 133km west of the capital Manila.

PAF spokesman Maria Consuelo Castillo said the plane was an SIAI-Marchetti SF260 TP trainer that was being operated by the air force’s 15th Strike Wing unit.

A local police report identified the deceased as Captain Ian Guerru Paulo and John Paulo Aviso. No civilians were hurt in the incident.

The aircraft took off just before 10am local time from the PAF’s base at Sangley Point in Cavite province and crashed in Bataan at about 10.35am.

“We lost track of the plane more than 30 minutes into the flight,” Colonel Castillo said.

She described the SF260 TP as a highly manoeuvrable and fully aerobatic basic trainer aircraft that the PAF uses as a light attack combat plane. The PAF uses this plane in various combat missions, including the months-long war between government troops and home-grown terrorists in Marawi City in southern Philippines in 2017.

The PAF’s SF260 TP fleet has been grounded for now while an investigation is underway.

Colonel Castillo said the PAF has sent its condolences to the victims’ families. She also asked the public to refrain from spreading unconfirmed information about the plane crash.

“The PAF assures that all necessary aid, assistance and support will be provided to bereaved families,” she said.

Since 2011, at least 16 military aircraft accidents have been recorded in the Philippines, including the Bataan plane crash on Wednesday.

The PAF plane crash happened a day after a six-seater Cessna plane went missing in Isabela, a province north of Manila. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing to locate the private plane, its pilot and five passengers.