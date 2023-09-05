Malaysian regulator MCMC to tackle online harm, may make social media platforms pay for news content

PETALING JAYA - Regulator Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that it is considering a regulatory framework to address “challenges posed by the evolving landscape of online media”.

In a statement on Tuesday, MCMC said it held a discussion with online platform owners Meta and Google at MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya on Monday.

The discussion was co-chaired by Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) secretary-general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and MCMC chairman Mohamad Salim Fateh Din. Also in attendance were MCMC commission member Derek Fernandez and the Malaysian Police.

“These challenges include the dissemination of online harm pertinent to child sexual abuse material, online gambling, content inciting Race, Royalty and Religious discontent (3R), scams and phishing, the sale and promotion of illegal drugs and prohibited substances, impersonation, the spread of disinformation and fake news,” the statement added.

MCMC is the regulator for all broadcast communications.

According to MCMC, a separate meeting on the same issues has been scheduled with social media platform TikTok, though it has not shared when it will be held.

The commission added that a regulatory framework similar to those implemented in Australia and Canada, requiring social media platforms to compensate news outlets for content, is also under consideration.

“Malaysia also considers adopting regulatory frameworks similar to those implemented in Australia and Canada.

“KKD and MCMC are engaging in discussions with major online platforms, including Meta and Google, to establish a licensing and regulatory framework,” it wrote.

MCMC then said that the passing of the “Mandatory News Media Bargaining Code” in Australia led to both Google and Meta making voluntary compensation agreements with news outlets.

Meanwhile in Canada, Bill C-11 had looked into regulating streaming platforms, requiring that they support local-produced content.

“In emulating the example of both Australia and Canada, KKD’s and MCMC’s engagement with online platforms demonstrate their commitment to address digital market challenges.

“Among these challenges are the imbalance in income for traditional Advertising Expenditure (Adex) between digital platforms and local media to ensure fair compensation for news content creators,” it said.