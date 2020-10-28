Malaysian police force hit hard by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's police force is under severe strain from the coronavirus pandemic, with up to 10,000 personnel under quarantine and 200 officers undergoing treatment after testing positive for the virus, reported The Star.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said police personnel have been the most affected owing to the nature of their work, enforcing movement controls imposed to stop the spread of the virus. "The Covid-19 outbreak started in Malaysia in early February with the number of positive patients accumulating to about 10,000 in seven months. But during the current third wave of the pandemic, it has touched about 11,000 in just two weeks," he said.

The Health Ministry reported 835 new coronavirus cases yesterday, raising the total to 28,640. Two new fatalities were recorded, raising the death toll to 238.

According to The Star, the police consider the strain on their manpower a security concern.

Datuk Seri Hamzah said drastic measures were needed, and that it was subjective as to whether existing public health laws were sufficient to tackle resurgent infections.

Indirectly referring to the government's failed attempt to impose emergency measures, he said Malaysians should try to better understand why the government needs extra tools to combat the pandemic.

Critics said the measures would have allowed Parliament to be suspended and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to avoid facing a vote in the Lower House.

"This is not about politics or helping certain politicians to become prime minister. This is about saving lives," said Mr Hamzah.