Malaysia reports 835 new Covid-19, slightly lower than record figure on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia logged 835 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday (Oct 27), slightly lower than the record high of 1,240 cases on Monday.

The lower figure was helped by the moderating number of 517 cases from Sabah, the epicentre of the current third wave of infections.

Sabah on Monday reported 927 cases.

Two new deaths were recorded on Tuesday to bring total fatalities linked to Covid-19 to 238, the Health Ministry said in it daily update.

Malaysia has recorded 28,640 Covid-19 cases since the government began tracking Covid-19 infections in January.

There are currently 89 people in intensive care units, with 32 of them requiring ventilator support.