Malaysian nonagenarian impresses netizens with Chinese dialects, Tamil and Thai languages

A video of a Malaysian nonagenarian’s fluency in various Chinese dialects has impressed social media users, with many pointing out that even native speakers are not as good as her.

A one-minute TikTok video which has been viewed 1.9 million times showed a bubbly hijab-clad lady conducting a conversation with locals in Hokkien.

The video was uploaded by a former TV producer Mr Azril Baharudin, who said the elderly woman is known as Tok Mah or Makcik Mah among residents in Sungai Petani, a city in the northern Malaysian state of Kedah.

While the context of the conversation is unknown, Tok Mah, 91, could be heard asking her much younger companion the health of a mutual friend.

During the conversation, she asked if the person had “lao sai”, which is hokkien for diarrhoea.

In another video which has been viewed about 96,300 times, Tok Mah was asked by Mr Azril what other languages she speaks.

She said she can speak Mandarin, Hainanese, Hakka, Teochew and “Macau” – presumably referring to Cantonese, which is spoken by residents in the gambling hub.

Besides her native Malay language, she is also proficient in Tamil, Thai and “a bit of English”, she said.

She then said “where are you going” and “have you eaten” in Mandarin, Hakka, Teochew, Hainan and Hokkien dialects.

She told Mr Azril that she learnt the dialects from her friends, while she picked up Thai from school.

Tok Mah also said while she can conduct basic conversation in Tamil, she has forgotten a lot of the words because she doesn’t converse in it often.

Netizens were blown away by her language prowess, and many also wished Tok Mah good health.

“She is really good, her pronunciation is so superb,” wrote a commentator with the handle priyamenon952 on TikTok.

A commentator with the handle Michazi lamented that the younger generation hardly speak Hokkien now.

“It will soon disappear with the elders,” he said, while another commentator, Ivy Chee215, said she is only half fluent in Mandarin and Hakka but is motivated by Tok Mah’s proficiency.