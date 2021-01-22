Malaysian man jailed for hitting wife after reading messages on her phone

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 39-year-old Malaysian fishmonger who hit his wife's head in a fit of rage after reading text messages on her phone paid the price when a Magistrate's Court sentenced him to a month in jail and a RM1,000 (S$329) fine.

V. N. Loganathan was accused of using criminal force on his wife G. Anita Davi, 36, at an apartment unit in Damansara Damai, a suburb in Selangor at about 2pm on Jan 18.

The charge, under Section 352A of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before magistrate M. Barath on Friday (Jan 22).

Loganathan, who was unrepresented, asked for leniency saying that he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

"My three children aged 14,12, and 6 are still schooling. I only sell fish for a living. My wife is unemployed, " he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shanur Farrahin Shapri urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson.

The magistrate handed down the sentence and ordered Loganathan to serve another month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the statement of facts, Loganathan and his wife got into an argument after he saw WhatsApp messages from a male friend on her phone.

He became angry and hit the back of her head and hands.

His wife left the house and lodged a police report on the incident.