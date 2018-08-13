Malaysian woman's hand chopped off by jealous husband

BALIK PULAU (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 24-year-old woman's left hand was chopped off by her knife-wielding husband during an argument at a car park.

The 39-year-old man fled in his car after the incident on the third floor car park of a flat in Bayan Lepas in Malaysia.

However, his freedom was short lived. Police arrested him outside a surau near Macallum Street Ghaut, three hours later.

OCPD Superintendent A.A. Anbalagan said the victim's hand, a bag and knife case were recovered at the scene following the 1am incident yesterday.

"The suspect believed his wife had been having an affair over the past two years.

"Our investigations showed that the couple was in the midst of getting a divorce," Supt Anbalagan said.

"The suspect, who had been remanded, has four criminal records related to drugs and theft."

The case has been classified as voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at the Penang Hospital.