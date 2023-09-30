Malaysian government helping people cope with rising cost of living, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR – The government is doing its best to help the people cope with the rising prices of essential goods, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar acknowledged the hardship suffered by many amid the rising cost of living.

“There is a problem, I admit it. There are issues concerning the rising prices of goods and essentials,” he said after attending Lembaga Tabung Haji’s 60th anniversary celebration on Friday.

Mr Anwar gave his assurance that the Malaysian government was trying to deal with the increasing prices of goods that had affected public spending.

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali and his deputy Fuziah Salleh are looking into the matter, Mr Anwar said.

The Prime Minister added that Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also raised the issue during the National Action Council on Cost of Living committee meeting.

“Some countries are facing major social unrest due to the restriction of rice exports and the increase in export taxes imposed on onions, for example,” Mr Anwar said.

“All these have an economic impact and we are trying to deal with them, but we are addressing the matter.

“The Finance Ministry is ready to accommodate, and assistance (to the public) will continue.”

On Sept 19, Mr Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the details on the implementation of targeted subsidies would be presented during the upcoming second Madani Budget in October.

He said any subsidy rationalisation would not burden the middle- and lower-income groups.

He explained that any further adjustment would certainly increase the burden already borne by the poor.

In the upcoming Budget 2024, the middle-income group M40, which is often overlooked when subsidies are announced, wants to see something in the federal budget for those in the segment.

The M40 is also struggling to make ends meet amid the rising cost of goods and is experiencing “the middle child syndrome”, according to financial experts, who said this segment had received less aid from the government.