Malaysia’s new PM Anwar says Cabinet of ministers to be smaller

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said the Cabinet of ministers in his government will be smaller compared with previous administrations.

In a news conference, Datuk Seri Anwar, 75, also said support for his ruling coalition exceeded two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Mr Anwar started discussions on forming his Cabinet as he began work as Malaysia’s Prime Minister at a challenging time, with the economy slowing and the country deeply split after a close election.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) said it would discuss an offer from Mr Anwar to join a unity government, as the Islamist party that made unprecedented gains in the elections positions itself as the key representative of the Malay community.

PAS won the most seats of any single party in last Saturday’s election and is poised to hold considerable sway in Malaysian politics whether it joins Mr Anwar’s government or stays in the opposition.

Mr Anwar was sworn in as premier on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition figurehead.

On Friday morning, Mr Anwar arrived at the Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, for his first day of work.

Dressed in a baju Melayu, he waved to journalists camped outside the building and mingled with civil servants at the lobby before proceeding to his office on the 5th floor of the building.

Mr Mahathir congratulated Mr Anwar in a message on Twitter on his appointment as prime minister. The pair’s on-off feuds have dominated Malaysian politics for the past two decades.

Mr Anwar, who was appointed by Malaysia’s king following an inconclusive election, said that the people of Malaysia had long been awaiting change.

“We will never compromise on good governance, the anti-corruption drive, judicial independence and the welfare of ordinary Malaysians,” he said late on Thursday.

Mr Anwar’s appointment ends five days of unprecedented post-election crisis but could usher in further instability with his rival, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, challenging him to prove his majority in Parliament.

Both men’s coalitions failed to win a majority in Saturday’s election, but Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, appointed Mr Anwar after speaking to several lawmakers.

The campaign pitted Mr Anwar’s progressive, multi-ethnic coalition against Mr Muhyiddin’s mostly conservative ethnic-Malay, Muslim alliance.

Mr Anwar had previously been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years. In between, he spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption in what he says were politically motivated charges.

The uncertainty over the election had threatened to exacerbate instability in Malaysia, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and also risked delaying policy decisions needed to foster economic recovery.

“Anwar’s tasks have just started, to unite a very polarised and divided nation, based on race and religion,” said former lawmaker and coalition ally Lim Kit Siang.

Markets surged on Thursday on the end of political deadlock, but investors will be monitoring how Mr Anwar manages the aftermath of the election.

Malaysian stocks on Friday morning were flat, after 4 per cent gains the previous day, while the ringgit extended gains, up nearly 1 per cent.