Malaysian boy who falls out of moving car survives after being hit by two oncoming cars

A Malaysian boy has miraculously survived after tumbling out of a moving car and being hit by two oncoming cars on Tuesday, Malaysian media reported.

The incident took place at around 5.40pm at a traffic light near Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, according to New Straits Times.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed a grey car making a U-turn at the traffic light when a boy fell out of the car’s left rear door and onto the road.

While he was still on the ground, he was hit by a white car.

As the boy stood up and started walking, a red car struck the boy with much greater impact which sent him flipping backwards onto the ground.

Despite the collision, the boy regained his footing and a nearby motorcyclist carried the child to safety.

Kelatan state police chief Zaki Harun said he believed the rear left passenger door of the grey car was not closed properly.

The driver of the car also failed to ensure that the child was wearing a seat belt, he told a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters, reported online news site Free Malaysia Today.

“We are trying to identify the vehicle as well as the child involved and investigations are ongoing,” he added.

Kelantan traffic enforcement investigation department chief superintendent Suhaimi Jusoh said the police have yet to receive any formal reports regarding the accident, New Straits Times reported.

He urged eyewitnesses to assist in the ongoing investigation.