Man who died in Malaysian plane crash, survived similar accident 13 years ago

One of the 10 people who were killed when a light private business jet crashed onto a road in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Thursday had survived an aviation accident 13 years ago.

Mr Khairil Azwan Jamaluddin was co-piloting a helicopter from the Malaysian state of Selangor in Sept 2010, when bad weather caused him to crash in a hilly region.

He survived the impact back then, reported Bernama. But not the second time on Thursday, when a small private jet he was a passenger on, crashed near Elmina township in Shah Alam and killed 10 people in all.

Recalling the 2010 accident, his close friend, senior fire chief 1 Roslan Aziz, told Bernama: “The accident happened at about 10.30am during bad weather. We tried to turn back but failed to do so due to very limited visibility. We had to fly low but hit trees and crashed into the hilly area.”

Mr Roslan, who is Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Headquarters air operations management branch chief, said they were conducting aerial survey operations along the East Coast Highway from Gombak, Selangor to Kuantan, Pahang during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

“In the accident, he (Mr Khairil Azwan) was the one who saved me by pulling me out of the helicopter wreckage and giving me first aid before help arrived, as I was seriously injured,” said Mr Roslan in the news report.

The Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed, just before it was due to land at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

The victims included eight aboard the plane and two motorists – the driver of a car and a motorcyclist – who were hit by the crashing plane. Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, were among the 10 victims.

Mr Khairil Azwan’s wife, Ms Nizatul Akmar Mohd Nasir, said she and her late husband had renewed their funeral management fund earlier in August. He told her then to bury him in his hometown when he dies, said Bernama.

The 43-year-old said Mr Khairil Azwan wanted to be buried in Pahang so that she and her three sons – aged between 10 and 14 years – would return to his hometown to visit their relatives.

“I will fulfil his wish and of course, the family wants the same,” said Ms Nizatul Akmar in the report.

At 1.40pm on Thursday, Ms Nizatul Akmar received a call from her husband. He told her that his 2pm flight was expected to arrive around 4pm.

“My husband was very excited with this flight... when he was with Datuk Seri Johari Harun he would normally fly the helicopter as he was his private pilot but today he was the passenger,” she said.

Ms Nizatul Akmar refused to believe that her husband was involved in the crash. She tried to call those who were on the same flight but failed to reach anyone, said Ms Nizatul Akmar in the report.

Ms Nizatul Akmar then called Mr Johari’s wife, who confirmed that the plane that their husbands were on board, had crashed.

“I came here from Seremban after Maghrib prayers to identify the remains,” she added.