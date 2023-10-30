Malaysia to lift subsidies for chicken from Nov 1

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister said subsidies and price controls on chicken will be discontinued from Nov 1.

However, subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs will continue according to existing mechanism.

“In line with the approach of retargeting subsidies in phases, the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken only will be fully terminated starting Nov 1,” said Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu at a press conference on Monday.

“The rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce the leakage of subsidies which at this point are also enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups,” he noted.

More to come.

