Malaysia to distribute nearly $549 million in cash aid amid rising prices

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (June 22) said the government would distribute RM1.74 billion (S$549 million) to low-income households from this month amid rising living and food costs.

Malaysia may also increase subsidies for cooking oil from the planned RM4 billion subsidies this year, Datuk Seri Ismail said in a televised address.

Cash assistance of up to RM500 will be given to the eligible recipients, he said.

The aid will be disbursed from next Monday, he said. The measure seeks to address concerns about inflation and its impact on citizens, especially those under the so-called bottom 40 per cent of population comprising lower-income earners.

"Taking into account the challenges of the cost of living and the recent rise in food prices, the government decided to provide additional cash assistance," Mr Ismail said. "This payment will benefit nearly 8.6 million recipients including four million households, 1.2 million seniors and 3.4 million singles."

Malaysia, a net food importer, is struggling to keep inflation in check, with its currency weakening amid dollar strength.

Food inflation rate hit the highest since 2017 as at May, prompting the government to take several measures to secure local supplies and lower costs.

The nation banned chicken exports to improve domestic supplies, while price caps announced on the staple food are due to end this month.