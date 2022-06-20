Malaysia studying whether to raise ceiling price of sugar

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia is conducting a study on whether to raise the ceiling price of sugar.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Azman Mohd Yusof said a report was expected to be tabled in the Cabinet after consultation with various stakeholders within the year.

"The decision on whether or not to raise the price of sugar will be made by the Cabinet," he said when contacted by The Star.

Currently, the domestic wholesale refined sugar price is capped at RM2.69 (S$0.85) per kg.

Sugar industry players including MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd have urged the government to review the ceiling price of sugar amid rising raw material and freight costs.

On June 8, MSM group chief executive officer Syed Feizal Syed Mohammad was quoted as saying that the commodity had seen only a net increase of RM0.01 per kg since 2011.

Ministry enforcement director Azman Adam said sugar producers had requested the government to raise the ceiling price.

"The government has yet to decide," he said.

Restaurants and bakeries are mindful of having to increase their prices, should the price of sugar be raised.

Restaurant & Bistro Owners Association vice-president Jeremy Lim said while sugar was just a small component of the total food composition used by them, any price increase would still impact operators.

Food operators, he said, would have to eventually pass on the additional costs to consumers.

"We have been put under so much pressure due to the rising cost of manpower, fuel and protein such as chicken and eggs. We will feel the pinch and eventually the cost will be passed on to consumers," he said.

Malaysian Bakery, Biscuit, Confectionery, Mee and Kuay Teow Merchants Association president Lai Yee Kein said the impact of any price increase would depend on a bakery's products and also on the percentage of sugar used in a product.