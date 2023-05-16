Malaysia’s eastern state of Sarawak records 9 rabies deaths so far this year

KUCHING - A total of 11 rabies cases among humans including nine deaths were reported in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sarawak from Jan 1 to May 15, this year.

That’s according to a report by the Bernama news agency.

Health director-general Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said of the 11 cases, four each were from Sibu and Serian divisions, two from Kuching division and one from Bintulu division.

Eight of the cases have a history of the victims being bitten by dogs and two were being bitten or scratched by cats, he added in a statement on May 16.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the total number of rabies cases among humans in the state, since the outbreak was declared in July 2017, was 66 cases with 59 deaths.

He said rabies is a disease of the nervous system caused by the rabies virus infection.

“The virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can infect humans through bites or during direct contact with the saliva of infected animals, either through wounds or claw marks by domestic or wild cats.

“It can cause death if the infection spreads to the brain,” he said.

He advised the public to always take preventive measures to avoid being infected with the rabies virus.

“If bitten or scratched or touched by animal saliva, the wound must be washed immediately using running water and soap for at least 15 minutes and immediately seek treatment at the nearest health clinic or hospital,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also said that a total of 31 facilities of the Health Ministry throughout Sarawak provide animal bite treatment services, including the provision of anti-rabies vaccines. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK