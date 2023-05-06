Cat ownership may be allowed in HDB flats but must not inconvenience neighbours: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE – Cat ownership may be allowed in HDB flats but should not inconvenience neighbours, and the need to protect public health, such as preventing the spread of rabies through cats, must be considered.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said this on Saturday at the Pets’ Day Out event at East Coast Park’s Parkland Green.

He was there to meet pet owners and also to reveal findings from a public survey conducted by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) between September and November 2022.

While it showed that close to 90 per cent of more than 30,000 respondents felt cats were suitable to be kept as pets, some were unhappy as they felt cats are responsible for dirtying their estates.

AVS did not disclose this figure, but said it would like to engage the community through a series of focus group discussions starting in June.

This will last several months and involve cat owners, non-cat owners, community cat caregivers, HDB and representatives of animal welfare groups.

The discussions will include topics like the potential impact of the proposed plans on pet cats and their owners, and community cats and their caregivers.

The ban on cats in HDB flats has been in force, as part of a blanket ban on all animals, livestock and poultry, since Singaporeans moved into the first such flats in 1960.

The cat ban endures today despite a relaxation of the rules on dog and small animal ownership. There were concerns that cats, when allowed to roam indiscriminately, tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas. They also make caterwauling sounds, which can inconvenience others.

However, the ban is not actively enforced as HDB acts against only errant homeowners whose cats are a public nuisance.

AVS had said in September 2022 that it will work with HDB to explore the possibility of allowing cats to be kept as pets in flats, taking into consideration the feedback received.

Mr Tan said AVS is looking into ways to improve the management of pet and community cats. It is concerned about pet cats being abandoned by irresponsible owners, and abuse of community cats.