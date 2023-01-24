Malaysia PM Anwar to make two-day visit to Brunei from Tuesday

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be in Brunei for a two-day official visit from Tuesday, his second official visit abroad since assuming the post in November.

Datuk Seri Anwar visited Indonesia on Jan 8 and 9.

He is slated to make an official visit to Singapore by the end of this month.

Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the prime minister is expected to arrive at Brunei International Airport at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, and will attend a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian High Commission in the evening, Bernama news agency reported.

On his second day in Brunei, Datuk Seri Anwar is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the Malaysian foreign minister told a news conference in the Brunei capital on Monday, the news agency reported.

The two leaders will later witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the Brunei Investment Agency, followed by royal banquet hosted by the Sultan, Bernama reported.