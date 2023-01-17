Malaysia PM Anwar to visit Singapore end of this month, Foreign Minister Zambry says

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit Singapore at the end of this month, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Kadir said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will be Datuk Seri Anwar’s first visit to Singapore as prime minister, since he assumed the post on Nov 24 last year.

It will be PM Anwar’s second state visit, after his first official visit as prime minister to Indonesia on Jan 8 and 9.

There is also a proposal for Singapore President Halimah Yacob to make a state visit to Malaysia in March, Datuk Seri Zambry added in the statement that was issued following his meeting in Putrajaya with visiting Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr Balakrishnan is on a three-day visit to Malaysia that ends on Wednesday.

“This was our first official meeting since I took office as the Minister of Foreign Affairs on 2 December 2022,” Mr Zambry said.

“During the meeting, we both reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding relations between Malaysia and Singapore. As close neighbours and members of Asean and the Asia Pacific, we highlighted the importance of working together to strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring win-win collaboration, including in resolving outstanding issues,” he added.

Mr Zambry said the two leaders are committed “to continue positive engagements through the existing bilateral mechanisms and emphasised on resolving issues harmoniously and finding amicable solutions to preserve the strong Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations.”