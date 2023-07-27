Malaysia plans to build region’s largest solar hybrid plant

Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional will lead the development of the solar hybrid plant. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia plans to develop South-east Asia’s largest solar hybrid facility while pursuing hydrogen plants to achieve its 70 per cent goal of renewable energy capacity by 2050, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional will lead the development of the solar hybrid plant, which has attracted global investments totalling RM6 billion (S$1.76 billion), said Mr Rafizi.

It will be among 10 projects worth RM25 billion he unveiled on Thursday under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

“NETR is this administration’s effort to change the economics of renewable energy so that we could rapidly scale up our installed capacity with the right infrastructure and technology,” said Mr Rafizi.

Tenaga Nasional, Sime Darby Property, Malakoff and Petronas will also be part of the programme, according to the government.

In May, Malaysia raised the renewable energy target to 70 per cent of the total generation capacity by 2050, from 40 per cent. The target requires RM637 billion in investments.

The country’s renewable energy capacity stood at 25 per cent as at end-March, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

Malaysia recently lifted an export ban on renewal energy. The move allows local companies to develop capacity at scale and fulfil regional demands.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim previously called on more funding for the developing world in order to help countries achieve their green goals. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Activists urge Anwar to tap global funds in Malaysia’s green efforts
Malaysia, Singapore agree to further cooperate in digital and green economy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top