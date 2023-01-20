Under PM Anwar, Malaysia can ‘do better’ on climate, using global funds

KUALA LUMPUR - To help Malaysia head off frequent floods and choking air pollution caused by forest fires, new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should tap more global green funding to protect nature and tackle the effects of warming, climate change experts say.

Ending a decades-long wait to lead the South-east Asian nation, largely ruled by one coalition since independence, Datuk Seri Anwar, 75, formed a government with rival political blocs after last November’s election produced a hung Parliament.

So far, Mr Anwar has focused on corruption and the rising cost of living but has said little on how he will bolster Malaysia’s green credentials - aside from merging the energy and natural resources ministry with the environment and water ministry.

“It’s still early days .. (but) I am hopeful the Anwar government can be much more proactive on the climate and biodiversity agenda,” said Ms Meena Raman, president of Friends of the Earth Malaysia.

“Recognising the climate emergency, recognising the importance of adaptation and loss and damage - there is a lot that can be done,” she said in an interview.

She urged the new government, for example, to curb flooding not just by building grey infrastructure like drainage tunnels, but also by channelling money into conservation and restoration of upstream forest and wetlands.

Like many countries in the region, Malaysia is hit regularly by the impacts of extreme weather and rising temperatures – whether choking haze linked to regional forest fires, water shortages, droughts or severe floods.

Flooding that started in late 2021 caused nearly US$1.5 billion (S$1.98 billion) in losses and displaced more than 120,000 people.

Meanwhile, despite being one of the world’s 17 countries with mega-rich biodiversity, Malaysia is also a major producer of palm oil, timber and timber products - which many environmentalists have blamed for high deforestation rates.

While chalking up a fifth year of declines in forest losses in 2021, Malaysia still ranked ninth among the top nations for tropical deforestation, according to Global Forest Watch.

Mr Henry Chan, head of conservation at WWF-Malaysia, said the government should seek to develop the country’s natural resources sustainably - or risk losing them.

“Let’s strengthen current political resolve and commit to meet our net-zero and other climate and biodiversity targets,” he urged.

Although Malaysia often suffers monsoon-season flooding - which forests can help mitigate - climate change and the environment were largely absent in last year’s election.