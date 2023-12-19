Red Sea shipping starts shutting down from attacks, sending freight and energy prices surging

LONDON – Shipping in the Red Sea is grinding to a halt with oil tankers idling and container vessels rerouting around Africa as violence linked to the Israel-Hamas war threatens to undermine the global economy.
Three container ships came under attack in the space of about a day late last week, prompting owners including MSC Mediterranean Shipping, A.P. Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM – the top three – to announce plans to stay away.
On Dec 18, German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd said it was sending several ships around southern Africa instead of going through Suez. That will continue until the canal and the Red Sea are safe again, a spokesman said.
There are 46 container vessels that have diverted around the southern tip of Africa rather than using the Red Sea and a further 78 awaiting instructions, Mr Ryan Petersen, founder of logistics firm Flexport said on X.
Already rates to ship goods in containers from Asia to the Mediterranean are rising. According to Freightos.com, a booking and payments platform for international freight, the rate for that route through Suez as at Dec 17 was US$2,414 for a 40-foot container, up 62 per cent since the end of November.
Meanwhile, two European oil and gas giants said on Dec 18 that their tankers would avoid waters off the coast of Yemen – an unavoidable waypoint for ships using the Suez Canal to cut between Europe and Asia.
They join major container shippers who pulled out of the area last week as Iran-backed Houthi militants stepped up attacks in support of Hamas.
“The situation does mean an increase to shipping costs and some short-term delivery delays,” said Mr Henning Gloystein, a director at researcher Eurasia Group. “All these costs will be directly passed on to consumers.”
The Suez Canal is a major route for the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade over the past two years, bolstered by Europe’s appetite for the super-chilled fuel as the main replacement of piped Russian natural gas.
Its importance has amplified in 2023 as Asia-bound cargoes take longer routes amid the congestion on the Panama Canal. LNG vessels have also been rerouting, taking the longer and more expensive route via the Cape of Good Hope.
European natural gas prices surged by as much as 13 per cent amid the most concrete sign yet of disruption to energy flows since the start of the war in Gaza. Global benchmark Brent crude traded above US$78 a barrel on Dec 19 after rising as much as 3.9 per cent the previous day.
US officials are scrambling to come up with a response as global trade comes under threat. The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Dec 18 that America and its allies including Britain, Canada, France and others have agreed to create a naval task force to counter attacks on ships in the region.
The US Defence Secretary will convene fellow ministers on Dec 19 to discuss next steps to deal with the Yemen-based militants. But it is not straightforward, and Gulf allies in the region do not agree on the correct approach.
Meanwhile, the unrest persisted.
Chemical and oil tanker Swan Atlantic was attacked by a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled Yemen on Dec 18, US Central Command wrote on X. The vessel was hit and requested assistance from a nearby warship.
Separately, bulk cargo ship M/V Clara was targeted the same day, but no damage was reported, according to the command.
Trade threat
The incidents are threatening a trade corridor through which about 12 per cent of seaborne commerce normally passes.
They are happening at a time when the world’s other vital ocean-to-ocean waterway – the Panama Canal – is being severely restricted by drought. They also come as central banks remain wary about inflation risks.
“Rising uncertainty in the Suez channel combined with the global economy rebounding because of easier financial conditions could put upward pressure on goods inflation over the coming months,” said Apollo Global Management chief economist Torsten Slok.
From BP to A.P. Moller-Maersk, companies that transport consumer goods, commodities like coal and corn, and energy supplies face longer journeys. While there’s some slack in global supply lines to absorb the recent capacity strains, the sudden closure of the Suez Canal in 2021 showed how fragile networks are when major links break down.
Fifty-six merchant ships entered or left the Red Sea on Saturday and Sunday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s down by 35 per cent from the start of the month.
BP said it would “keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.” None of its ships - those it owns or those it hires - will pass through the Red Sea. It’s statement was followed hours later by Norway’s Equinor, which said it will reroute ships. Mosaic, one of the world’s top makers of phosphate and potash fertiliser, diverted one of its ships traveling from Saudi Arabia to New Orleans.
Those moves came as a fuel tanker was struck by an “unidentified object” on Dec 18, according to its owner. Attacks are now occurring almost daily.
“It has been escalating beyond what we have seen at any point in time really,” Lars Barstad, chief executive officer of the management unit of tanker owner Frontline, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “It is a huge risk concern.”
The London-based Joint War Committee, which advises Lloyd’s marine-insurance underwriters on risk, on Dec 18 expanded the portion of the Red Sea that it considers to be part of the world’s riskiest waters. That means the amount of time that ships need cover against war risks will increase. The cost of such cover has surged almost 10-fold since the attacks first began. BLOOMBERG