Red Sea shipping starts shutting down from attacks, sending freight and energy prices surging

LONDON – Shipping in the Red Sea is grinding to a halt with oil tankers idling and container vessels rerouting around Africa as violence linked to the Israel-Hamas war threatens to undermine the global economy.

Three container ships came under attack in the space of about a day late last week, prompting owners including MSC Mediterranean Shipping, A.P. Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM – the top three – to announce plans to stay away.

On Dec 18, German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd said it was sending several ships around southern Africa instead of going through Suez. That will continue until the canal and the Red Sea are safe again, a spokesman said.

There are 46 container vessels that have diverted around the southern tip of Africa rather than using the Red Sea and a further 78 awaiting instructions, Mr Ryan Petersen, founder of logistics firm Flexport said on X.

Already rates to ship goods in containers from Asia to the Mediterranean are rising. According to Freightos.com, a booking and payments platform for international freight, the rate for that route through Suez as at Dec 17 was US$2,414 for a 40-foot container, up 62 per cent since the end of November.

Meanwhile, two European oil and gas giants said on Dec 18 that their tankers would avoid waters off the coast of Yemen – an unavoidable waypoint for ships using the Suez Canal to cut between Europe and Asia.

They join major container shippers who pulled out of the area last week as Iran-backed Houthi militants stepped up attacks in support of Hamas.

“The situation does mean an increase to shipping costs and some short-term delivery delays,” said Mr Henning Gloystein, a director at researcher Eurasia Group. “All these costs will be directly passed on to consumers.”

The Suez Canal is a major route for the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade over the past two years, bolstered by Europe’s appetite for the super-chilled fuel as the main replacement of piped Russian natural gas.

Its importance has amplified in 2023 as Asia-bound cargoes take longer routes amid the congestion on the Panama Canal. LNG vessels have also been rerouting, taking the longer and more expensive route via the Cape of Good Hope.

European natural gas prices surged by as much as 13 per cent amid the most concrete sign yet of disruption to energy flows since the start of the war in Gaza. Global benchmark Brent crude traded above US$78 a barrel on Dec 19 after rising as much as 3.9 per cent the previous day.

US officials are scrambling to come up with a response as global trade comes under threat. The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Dec 18 that America and its allies including Britain, Canada, France and others have agreed to create a naval task force to counter attacks on ships in the region.

The US Defence Secretary will convene fellow ministers on Dec 19 to discuss next steps to deal with the Yemen-based militants. But it is not straightforward, and Gulf allies in the region do not agree on the correct approach.

Meanwhile, the unrest persisted.

Chemical and oil tanker Swan Atlantic was attacked by a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled Yemen on Dec 18, US Central Command wrote on X. The vessel was hit and requested assistance from a nearby warship.

Separately, bulk cargo ship M/V Clara was targeted the same day, but no damage was reported, according to the command.