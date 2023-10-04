Malaysia has no plans to carry out cloud seeding operation to tackle haze

PETALING JAYA - There are no plans for cloud seeding operations as the government continues to monitor the haze situation in the country, said the environment minister.
Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said cloud seeding operations will only be carried out in areas where the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings are above 150 for more than 24 hours.
“Cloud seeding can only be conducted under specific conditions; we will monitor the situation closely.
“The ministry has activated the National Haze Action Plan, which lists the measures to be taken by relevant agencies, including the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma),” he said on Tuesday.
As of 7pm Tuesday, the Malaysian API Management System (APIMS) website reported Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan with API readings in the unhealthy range of 153 and 154, respectively.
An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and 300 and above, hazardous. Other locations nationwide recorded either good or moderate air quality.
In addition, Mr Nik Nazmi disregarded the idea that the country’s forest fires were to blame for the hazy weather.
Without specifically naming any nation, he asserted that there are signs that external factors are to blame for the haze.
“The data we have collected indicates that there is burning outside of the country, and of course, the data was obtained through the Environment Department and Meteorological Department,” he said.
Mr Nik Nazmi added that the ministry will continue to communicate with countries in the region.
Previously, Indonesia had refuted claims that open burning was to blame for the haze in Malaysia.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah, and Penang for Wednesday and Thursday.
This warning comes after several parts of the country experienced rainfall, resulting in a decrease in API readings.
MetMalaysia, in a statement Tuesday, also warned of thunderstorms that are expected to occur in 10 states until 4pm.
The states involved are Kedah (Langkawi, Kulim and Bandar Baharu); Penang (Seberang Perai Tengah and Selatan); Pahang (Bentong and Rompin); and Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh).
Thunderstorms are also expected in Terengganu (Besut, Setiu and Kuala Nerus); Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Gombak); Negri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin); Melaka (Jasin); Johor (Tangkak, Mersing and Kota Tinggi); and Sabah (Kinabatangan and Sandakan).
In Penang, early morning showers on Tuesday brought some relief from the haze in the state as air quality improved.
The blue skies lifted the gloom and improved visibility compared to several days ago, when Penangites had to endure the haze and poor air quality.
A check with the Environment Department website showed that the API reading in Seberang Prai was 78 at 7am, dropping to 66 by 4pm.
The API reading in Seberang Jaya was recorded at 75 at 7am, dropping to 61 by 4 pm, while at Universiti Sains Malaysia, the reading dropped from 66 at 7am to 58 by 4pm.
The reading in Balik Pulau improved from 60 at 7am to 56 by 4pm.
Meanwhile, the Asean National Meteorological Services said that based on satellite surveillance, widespread hotspots were detected in southern Kalimantan and scattered hotspots in southern Sumatra.
Moderate to dense smoke haze continued to be observed over the South Sumatra and Jambi provinces, where unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality was reported. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK