Malaysia has no plans to carry out cloud seeding operation to tackle haze

PETALING JAYA - There are no plans for cloud seeding operations as the government continues to monitor the haze situation in the country, said the environment minister.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said cloud seeding operations will only be carried out in areas where the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings are above 150 for more than 24 hours.

“Cloud seeding can only be conducted under specific conditions; we will monitor the situation closely.

“The ministry has activated the National Haze Action Plan, which lists the measures to be taken by relevant agencies, including the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma),” he said on Tuesday.

As of 7pm Tuesday, the Malaysian API Management System (APIMS) website reported Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan with API readings in the unhealthy range of 153 and 154, respectively.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and 300 and above, hazardous. Other locations nationwide recorded either good or moderate air quality.

In addition, Mr Nik Nazmi disregarded the idea that the country’s forest fires were to blame for the hazy weather.

Without specifically naming any nation, he asserted that there are signs that external factors are to blame for the haze.

“The data we have collected indicates that there is burning outside of the country, and of course, the data was obtained through the Environment Department and Meteorological Department,” he said.

Mr Nik Nazmi added that the ministry will continue to communicate with countries in the region.

Previously, Indonesia had refuted claims that open burning was to blame for the haze in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah, and Penang for Wednesday and Thursday.

This warning comes after several parts of the country experienced rainfall, resulting in a decrease in API readings.