Malaysia Edition: Umno purge could backfire | Johor pins hopes on reopened borders

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government is barely two months old but some decisions made by him and his deputy Zahid Hamidi are already causing ripples.

Datuk Seri Anwar was forced this week to defend his daughter Nurul Izzah’s appointment as senior advisor to the Prime Minister on economics and finance, amid claims of nepotism. He was also in Singapore on his first official visit to the Republic since becoming prime minister.

Meanwhile Umno president Zahid also triggered criticisms after purging dissidents from his party, a week after his supporters pushed through a no-contest motion at upcoming leadership polls.

On the economic front, private consumption could be a bright spark this year with retailers like Mydin and Apple set on expanding. In Johor, border reopenings could help tackle a dire property overhang and finally kickstart the stuttering Pengerang region.

