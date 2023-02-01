Malaysia Edition: Umno purge could backfire | Johor pins hopes on reopened borders

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government is barely two months old but some decisions made by him and his deputy Zahid Hamidi are already causing ripples.

Datuk Seri Anwar was forced this week to defend his daughter Nurul Izzah’s appointment as senior advisor to the Prime Minister on economics and finance, amid claims of nepotism. He was also in Singapore on his first official visit to the Republic since becoming prime minister.

Meanwhile Umno president Zahid also triggered criticisms after purging dissidents from his party, a week after his supporters pushed through a no-contest motion at upcoming leadership polls. 

On the economic front, private consumption could be a bright spark this year with retailers like Mydin and Apple set on expanding. In Johor, border reopenings could help tackle a dire property overhang and finally kickstart the stuttering Pengerang region.

Zahid cements power but risks backlash

Sacking of influential leaders could cost Umno votes at state elections.

Anwar draws flak for appointing daughter adviser

Nurul Izzah is not enriching herself or abusing power, Anwar says.

Private consumption holds hope for uncertain year

Retailers are set to expand, with economic boost expected from China’s reopening.

Mahathir and Muhyiddin sued for cancelling HSR

The complainant is seeking RM1 million (S$308,000) compensation for every Malaysian citizen.

Johor hopes property overhang clears as borders reopen

Forest City among hardest-hit developments in the state.

Sleepy south-east Johor awakens with oil and tourism hubs

Newer roads and better infrastructure have been built in the past decade.

