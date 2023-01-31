Malaysia’s ex-PMs Mahathir, Muhyiddin sued for cancelling high-speed rail project with S’pore

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former prime ministers Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin have been sued over the cancellation of the High Speed Rail (HSR) project between the country and Singapore.

The plaintiff is seeking to compel the defendants to pay RM1 million (S$308,000) in damages and compensation to every Malaysian citizen, a new report said.

The writ of summons targeting the two politicians and three others – former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the economy Mustapa Mohamed, former transport minister Wee Ka Siong and the Malaysian government – was filed by a Malaysian named Mohd Hatta Sanuri on Dec 30, 2022, in order to revive the project as well as to demand the compensation for the public.

Based on Malaysiakini’s news report, the 46-year-old is accusing Tun Dr Mahathir of negligence and committing “the tort of misfeasance in public office when the then Prime Minister made the decision to postpone the HSR project on Sept 5, 2018, which allegedly resulted in Malaysia paying RM46 million in compensation to Singapore on Jan 31, 2019”.

“The plaintiff claimed that Muhyiddin also committed negligence and tort of misfeasance in public office, as the prime minister then, by terminating the HSR project on Dec 31, 2020, and this purportedly led to Malaysia paying over RM320 million in compensation to Singapore in 2021 for the cancellation of the bilateral agreement between the two nations,” the news portal reported on Tuesday.

The two countries signed a legally binding bilateral agreement on the HSR project in December 2016, witnessed by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The 350km HSR was slated to have seven stations, and would have cut travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to 90 minutes, compared with more than four hours by car. The railway line was to be completed in 2026.

But the project was suspended several times at Malaysia’s request, for reasons including a change in Malaysian government following the May 2018 general election (GE).

The project was terminated after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on changes proposed by Malaysia by the final deadline of Dec 31, 2020.

Singapore’s then Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament in January 2021 that Malaysia had to compensate the Republic in accordance with the HSR agreements, noting that Singapore had spent about $270 million on the project up to the point in time.

The compensation included abortive costs, such as for consultancy services, design of infrastructure, and manpower to deliver the project. It did not cover land acquisition costs as the value of the land could be recovered.

Malaysia paid about $102 million in compensation to Singapore, with a joint statement in March 2022 noting that both countries had reached an “amicable agreement” on the amount following a verification process by the Malaysian government.

However, Malaysia expressed its interest in reviving the HSR during a bilateral meeting in Singapore in 2022, but nothing materialised following another change in government after a general election was triggered on Nov 19, 2022.

Due to the cancellation of the project, Mr Hatta claims the country had to bear the loss of foreign investors’ confidence; loss of 70,000 potential high-paying jobs from the project; loss of opportunity to gain RM70 billion in profits from the HSR’s construction, operation and “multi-player impact”; as well as over RM366 million in losses due to Malaysia paying the compensation to Singapore.